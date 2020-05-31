There are vacancies on Riley-Purgatory-Bluff Creek Watershed District Board.
Watershed districts educate and engage residents, and work to benefit the quality and quantity of water in local, as well as downstream, watersheds and communities.
The Riley-Purgatory-Bluff Creek board includes 22 water bodies, seven communities (including Chanhassen) and covers 50 square miles, according to a press release.
The most qualified applicants:
- Have a background in water conservation, development, law, engineering, environment or public administration
- Are not currently serving as a public officer of the county, state or federal government
- Live in the watershed district
- Are willing to serve a three-year term
Apply online at hennepin.us/advisoryboards by June 19. The Hennepin County Board will hold interviews on June 23 and tentatively July 14.