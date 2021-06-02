Chaska Middle School West hosts a Carver County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students age 12+ 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, according to an Eastern Carver County Schools announcement.
First priority is being given to Eastern Carver County students. Vaccinations are available to students, but are not a requirement for school, the release stated.
According to the announcement:
- Those under 18 are not required to have their parent/guardian attend. However, their parent/guardian needs to sign the electronic consent when registering for an appointment. (Please see the example of the consent page at the end of this email)
- Transportation will be provided by bus during school hours between Middle School West, Pioneer Ridge Middle School, Chaska High School, Integrated Arts Academy, and Chanhassen High School.
- Second doses will be administered on June 24, also at Chaska Middle School West.
Registration is available at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/0415562593. For help with the registration process, call Carver County Public Health at 952-361-1559.