The Veterans Day commemoration in Chaska is back, in a limited form.
At 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, a Chaska VFW Post 1791 color guard will raise the U.S. flag, followed by a 21-gun salute and taps at Chaska Middle School West.
Veterans and the public are invited to participate in the outdoor ceremony, which will also be attended by students and staff, said Troy Smutka CMSW social studies teacher. There will be refreshments for the veterans, following the event.
Typically, there is a longer ceremony following the flag-raising in the school gym. However, COVID is putting a damper on the indoor event.
Following the outdoor event, students will watch videos that include interviews with veterans; students giving speeches about what freedom and Veterans Day means to them; and music from band, choir and orchestra, Smutka said. The video may also be available on the community TV channel.
Last year, the entire event was virtual, and Smutka is happy to take a step toward normal, with the flag-raising ceremony.
“We try to do something every year for Veterans Day, and we’re trying to keep it safe for everyone involved and hoping to have as many veterans as possible that we can honor on the 11th of November,” Smutka said.