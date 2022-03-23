Discussion about a world class outdoor shooting sports complex and a separate, neighboring large commercial development near Victoria is getting plenty of attention.
Residents recently packed the Victoria City Council chamber for a combined workshop presentation to the council and Victoria Planning Commission.
Several audience members were upset that they were not allowed to offer input about the projects at the workshop, which was designed to only present extremely preliminary ideas to those two government bodies without public input.
Marty Doll, director of Community and Economic Development, handled the majority of the presentation, outlining the concept of a multifaceted shooting sports complex/recreation facility, as well as possibilities for a neighboring property designated years ago for commercial growth — all south of the current city limits.
“I don’t think it was unexpected when you’re talking about a project of this magnitude,” Doll said, when asked if he expected such a large turnout on March 14. “It’s a good thing. Ultimately, we want people to be engaged and involved in the process.”
According to Doll, about a year ago, city officials began working with Minnesota-based USA Clay Target League about a possible world-class outdoor shooting/recreation facility. The project could include a variety of gun and archery ranges, trails, education center and other amenities on an estimated 350 to 500 acres.
Doll said that acreage is what the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimates is needed for such a project.
Doll and Mayor Deb McMillan each stressed that the city has not purchased any property for the shooting/recreational development, which has been named Victoria Acres, and that state and federal grants would be needed for the project.
“A complex like this costs far more money than the city would invest in,” Doll said. “The city is seeking some legislative appropriation for the planning process to conduct environmental studies; noise and traffic impacts; a business plan to see if this is even something sustainable.”
Residents and others concerned will have numerous opportunities to weigh in on the project idea because there will be a variety of public hearings for zoning and other issues related to the complex.
“We were not surprised by the level of turnout,” McMillan said, following the meeting. “We have a long history of Victoria residents being engaged in the civic process whether that’s through neighborhood meetings, community events or council meetings and workshops. I’d envision we will continue to see high levels of engagement as we further explore the possibility of this project in the coming months and years.
“There are several things that need to be researched and studied about this project before a final decision is made,” she added. “There are a lot of unknowns about this project — both from residents and the council. That’s why I can’t stress enough that this is just the very beginning of our process.”
Items to be studied more in-depth include “noise, safety, environmental, traffic and tax base generation, so that we can have all of the information necessary to make a decision that’s best for the community as a whole,” McMillan said.
DISCUSSION
Council and commission members offered a number of questions to Doll about the project idea while an estimated audience of more than 60 intently listened.
Planning Commission Chair John Iverson, referencing an article from the Chanhassen Villager which briefly outlined the complex idea, called the project “quite a concept. It will either go here in Victoria or somewhere else. If it’s intelligent and viable, it will move forward.”
Commissioner Terry Schwarting voiced concerns about possible gunshot noise, saying: “I moved here for peace and tranquility, not gunshots. I’m not sure this is the right place for this.”
The area suggested for the shooting/recreational facility is just south of the existing private, 380-acre Marsh Lake Hunting Club property.
Such a facility would likely influence businesses in the city’s designated commercial property, a triangular section bordered by highways 11, 10 and railroad tracks. That area has for years been designated by the city as a commercial center and is part of an orderly annexation agreement, Doll said.
“I don’t think they are necessarily dependent on each other,” Doll said. “The city believes the commercial growth area (about 300 acres) will develop regardless of whether the outdoor recreation idea goes forward. It just might change the type of commercial growth in that area.”
“A small area plan study conducted in 2019 envisioned this commercial area to be industrial, strip malls, mini storage and office space,” McMillan said. “The council’s vision is for this commercial space to be something more — with business and opportunity that is unique to Victoria and creates a positive imprint on the community.”