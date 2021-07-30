A number of Victoria residents want to update an ordinance on residency restrictions. It involves predatory offenders in the city, particularly the highest — level 3.
Regardless of the ordinance, the biggest question appears to surround enforceability of the ordinance.
“There is nothing in state law that gives cities the express right to limit where offenders may reside,” said attorney Dave Anderson, at a special meeting July 19 at Victoria City Hall, where the City Council heard public comment about the city’s Predatory Offender Residence Restrictions Ordinance.
Residents of one particular area of Victoria have expressed dismay since Matthew Vanhecke, a level 3 offender, was placed by the state Department of Corrections on June 22 in that neighborhood, which has a significant number of children.
Since the citizenry upheaval about Vanhecke’s placement and lack of notice, city officials and the Keep Victoria Kids Safe group have examined state and federal laws, as well as predatory offender residency restrictions in other communities, in an effort to update the city’s ordinance.
The KVKS group made a presentation at the public hearing, outlining proposed changes to the ordinance that would, in part, create greater distancing (usually 2,000 feet) between where children regularly congregate and where an offender could reside.
City staff found that only four of Victoria’s 18 adopted market/peer cities have predatory offender residency restrictions, so it expanded its research to 24 other cities which have such ordinance restrictions.
While there were similarities and differences in buffer zone sizes, the main question by the end of the public hearing surrounded enforceability.
Anderson said, in part, that there has been no involvement by the Minnesota Legislature “to provide cities with express authority to actually adopt residency restrictions,” adding: “It doesn’t matter how restrictive you are or aren’t, any residency restriction is questionable for that reason.”
Anderson said he was less concerned about the constitutionality of these particular ordinances, but more concerned about the state law issue, “which is preemption, because that to me is a more compelling issue and a more significant issue with regard to the cases which have been overturned and ordinances that have been deemed unlawful.”
Councilors Derek Gunderson and Alvin Hebert both expressed concerns about the city adopting something that might not have teeth to it.
“I agree with Derek that if we have something that looks good but is not worth the paper it’s printed on; I don’t want to be in that position,” Hebert said.
The council unanimously approved a motion to direct city staff to develop an ordinance and scheduled an Aug. 9 workshop to further review the options, with input from the city attorney.
“We want to set up some kind of ordinance that is enforceable in court, so we’re going to be working closely with the attorney to do that,” said Mayor Deb McMillan, after the meeting. “We are working with our legislators very closely on this and we’re trying to figure out what can be done at the state level.”
McMillan said the council did not want to “tread on predators’ efforts to rehabilitate and change, yet we want to keep our communities safe. How do we do both with low risk?”
McMillan said she hoped to have a revised ordinance in place by the end of the summer.
Vanhecke, 42, was convicted of sexual contact with two girls, ages 7 and 8, as well as possession of child pornography, and sentenced to a 36-month prison term in 2017.
Vanhecke is allowed to leave the residence alone, but has numerous restrictions, especially regarding children and computer use. He is under DOC intense supervision for 10 years.