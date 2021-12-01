Victoria City Manager Dana Hardie, who recently received several work-related honors, will receive a $10,000 increase in her annual salary, according to a recent City Council announcement.
The council unanimously approved about a 7% increase to her salary. She will receive $152,000 for 2022, compared with $142,000 for 2021.
Mayor Deb McMillan made the announcement after the council met in closed session on Nov. 22 to discuss Hardie’s annual performance evaluation.
Hardie is a credentialed city manager through ICMA (International City/County Management Association). There are 1,420 city and county managers worldwide, active and retired.
The program, in part, recognizes professional local government managers qualified by a combination of education and experience, adherence to high standards of integrity, and an assessed commitment to lifelong learning and professional development.
Earlier this year, Hardie was nominated by staff and recognized as part of Diligent Corporation’s inaugural Modern Governance 100 for Community Boards Program. The award recognizes local governance leaders for their notable commitments to community betterment.
The council is expected to finalize the annual contract at its Dec. 13 meeting.