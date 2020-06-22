Positive comments recently abounded on the streets of Victoria when news surfaced of a farmers market coming to the community next month.
“I love that they’re getting something started here,” said Janice Hampton, a newcomer to the city. “I have gone to farmers markets for years and can’t wait for it to open here.”
Her friend, Michele Thomas, added: “It just makes a difference when you know there will be fresh produce, plus it gives you a chance to do something different. I’m looking forward to it.”
The Victoria Farmers Market is scheduled to open on July 16 at the Enki Brewing parking lot at 1495 Stieger Lake Lane and run each Thursday from 3-7 p.m. through Oct. 8.
The city also partnered with SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce, which is assisting, in part, with marketing, promotion and vendor coordination.
City staff applied for a $3,000 Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) grant from Carver County Public Health to help offset marketing costs for the market, according to city officials.
A community survey with more than 350 responses overwhelmingly supported the farmers market idea, according to Gwen Campbell, the city’s communications manager.
“Over the years we’ve had residents expressing interest in it and the survey clearly showed that,” she said, adding that the closest farmers market is in Chaska, and Victoria does not have a grocery store.
“Those are the two main reasons people wanted to see a farmers market here,” Campbell said. “Having fresh produce available in the summer in Victoria is attractive to some people.”
The market will be “under more restrictive conditions than normal,” she said, noting that the market will follow state and federal health organization guidelines.
Those guidelines include: washing hands at entry and exit; wearing a face mask; shopping alone; social distancing; paying with credit cards; and only vendors will handle the produce.
“It’s just going to be a farmers market in the very traditional sense of the word, with the focus on food,” said Campbell, noting that there will not be entertainment and social gathering opportunities. “We are not encouraging it as a social activity this year; but hopefully in future years we’ll have more flexibility to do that.”
Emily Goudreault, 30, of Minnetrista, said she will likely attend the market, providing the health guidelines are in place.
“I think, as long as it’s spaced out and handled properly, I’ll go there,” she said while recently visiting downtown Victoria. “I go to other farmers markets and it would be nice to have one here too. It will be a good thing.”
Campbell and several business owners interviewed said the farmers market is another way to draw visitors and customers to the city and downtown area.
“We look at this as a complimentary activity for downtown,” Campbell said. “It’s another attraction to the area, which is beneficial; getting people to the downtown area. We’re excited to get this going.”