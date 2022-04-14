Mitch Volkers says he isn’t one to miss a good plate of ribs, which is why he plans to buy multiple tickets for the Victoria Lions Rib Cookoff late this month.
“I got wind of the cookoff thing and I’m pretty revved up about it,” he recently said while walking near Victoria Lions Park, where the competition-style event is being held on April 30.
“I’ve tried making good ribs, but I just can’t get the rub recipe right,” he added with a smile. “I’m still looking for one of those people in the cookoffs I’ve attended to give me their recipe, but so far, no luck.”
The event is replacing the club’s Spring Fling fundraising event, according to Derrick Smigiel, club president.
In past years, local businesses have donated food and refreshments, as well as time, for the Spring Fling.
“With the COVID restrictions the past couple of years and with people coming out of the pandemic, and food costs rising, we didn’t think it was a good time to ask people for donations like that,” Smigiel said.
“So, we did some brainstorming and came up with the idea of a rib cookoff,” he added. “We’re really excited about it and there is quite a buzz in the community and area about it.”
Contestants will pay a $100 donation to enter their St. Louis-style ribs in the competition, which will be judged according to Kansas City Barbeque Society rules, with KCBS judges on hand. Contestants must provide a five-rack minimum.
Those competing will provide their own equipment and will likely begin smoking their ribs around 7 or 8 a.m. on April 30, with their entries due by 12:45 p.m. Judges will sample ribs around 1 p.m., with the public starting rib sampling around 1:30 p.m.
Those purchasing $10 tickets will receive a four-rib sample and one entry ticket to select the people’s choice award winner, Smigiel said. Monetary awards and trophies will go to the top two according to judges, and to the people’s choice winner.
The event will also offer a cornhole tournament, musical entertainment, adult and soft drink beverages and other food items, Smigiel said.
“When we decided we weren’t going to have the Spring Fling event, we started brainstorming about what else might be good for a community event and this came up,” Smigiel said, adding that “a couple of Lions members will also be participating.”
Registration for contestants is open and will remain open through the start of smoking on April 30.
“There is no cutoff date for entries, so if someone wants to show up the morning of the event with their equipment, ribs and entry, we’re good,” Smigiel said. “We’re pumped up about this and hoping for a wonderful day.”