The Victoria Planning Commission recently heard preliminary plans for a five-story mixed-use building in downtown that would include 73 apartments, underground parking and a storage area for a former Minnesota Vikings quarterback’s car collection.
The commission took no action on the proposal from Monarch Development Partners, which in March entered into a preliminary development agreement with the Victoria City Council for a potential mixed-use development in downtown.
Plans call for the structure on parcels including 7942 and 7928 Quamoclit Street — a total of about .7 acres. One of the parcels includes a one-story brick building owned by former Vikings quarterback Rich Gannon, while another is a 46-space public parking lot.
The first level of the proposed development would consist of about 6,000 square feet of commercial space, which Gannon would own and use at least half of it for his car collection and other memorabilia. Monarch would own the apartment units.
The remaining four levels would include a mixture of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, studios and alcove units, all of which offer private balconies/patios. A large amenity deck on level 2 would allow viewing of Stieger Lake.
Parking concerns was a particular interest for commission members during the meeting, with questions about access and possible congestion.
The proposed development, on Tower Boulevard between Randy's Way and Quamoclit Street, includes parking with 171 spaces at or below ground level, with 89 designated for residents.
Carl Runck, of Monarch Development, suggested a parking management plan with the city to assist with security of residential parking and availability for public parking. Current plans call for residents to utilize the lower levels for security reasons.
Gannon told the commission he was uncertain if he would lease commercial space that he might not need.
“I wouldn’t be involved in the project if I didn’t have the space to stay,” he said. “I’m certainly going to take at least 3,000 of it for myself for my cars.
“If I do lease the space, which I haven’t decided yet, it won’t be for food and beverage, a restaurant-type thing,” he added. “I just don’t want the aggravation. I may use all of it.”
The sketch plat process provides guidance to Monarch for any possible subsequent preliminary plat, site plan and conditional use permit applications.