It was a typical Saturday evening in downtown Victoria. Vehicles darted into open parking areas while other drivers roamed the streets trying to find a vacancy.
Dave and Michelle Regetzke of Waconia recently drove to Victoria to check out a local eatery and other establishments.
They enjoyed food, beverages and festivities at several locations, even though they had to walk a number of blocks from where they parked.
“We had heard it would be crowded, but it’s not really that bad,” Dave said, adding that he thoroughly enjoyed the businesses they visited. “When you think of how far you have to walk in the cities, a few blocks is not bad here.”
“It’s just a fun place to visit and we really like the small-town atmosphere,” Michelle added. “We’ll be back.”
As businesses prepare for the busier warmer-weather months, including the well-attended classic car show events, concerns again arise about the availability of downtown parking.
The Victoria City Council hasn’t had any recent talks regarding a potential parking ramp. It opted not to move forward on a local sales tax option, and no property owners have come forward to create a special services district, according to Gwen Campbell, the city’s communications director. The measures had been discussed to help pay for additional parking.
PUBLIC WORKS PARKING
The 2020 budget includes funding for reviewing the city’s parking ordinance and for demolishing and reconstructing the old public works facility along Steiger Lake Lane into public parking.
A total of $250,000 is budgeted in the capital improvement program for that entire public parking project, with $67,000 budgeted for initial work this year, Campbell said.
The former public works building is currently being used for cold storage. If the building is razed, another site would be needed for storage of equipment and other items.
That 1.65-acre parcel could eventually be used for surface parking to provide an estimated 80 parking spots.
While some downtown business owners say there is a downtown parking problem, Mayor Tom Funk calls it a “convenience parking problem.”
“The argument that we have a parking problem in Victoria is fundamentally false,” he said. “What we have is a convenience parking problem, which means on Friday and Saturday nights it can be a little tough to find a parking spot, but other times of the week you can find parking.”
Funk said a proposal to have a split parking ramp on a site in the center of the downtown area is “self-serving” to the businesses who suggested the idea.
“They made proposals, but it was for $6 million to $8 million dollars of taxpayers’ money to get what they wanted,” he said.
Funk suggested a possible solution to parking concerns at busy times once the former public works area has surface parking. He said valet service workers could park cars at that site and use golf carts to shuttle drivers back, adding that the carts could be stored at the former public works building.
That site was a former (non-hazardous materials) dump site “and the city can’t do much with it anyway, other than to cap it and turn it into a surface parking lot,” Funk said.
‘SEVERE’ PROBLEM
Mitch Peterson, a city business owner and co-chair of Discover Victoria Classic Car Night, says the city has “a severe parking problem with the growth that’s happened here. It’s been brought up at many City Council meetings where we’ve approached the city about it and it’s fallen on deaf ears.”
Peterson was referring, in part, to the split ramp idea. He said any additional parking spots are beneficial, but having them away from downtown is not beneficial to downtown businesses.
He also said additional parking spots at the former public works building site would be good for those who want to use the nearby trail system.
“But it would also likely keep them from coming downtown, and as a business owner, I want them riding their bikes and coming down here,” Peterson said. “Parking is going to continue to be an issue as we grow.”