Tyler Stewart, Victoria resident and Chanhassen High School junior, recently competed at the World Wake Surfing Championship. He finished first in the men’s outlaw skim category and earned the world champion title, according to a press release.
The outlaw division is the Competitive Wake Surfing Association’s semi-pro division. The competition was held in the Pineview Reservoir just outside of Salt Lake City.
Stewart was one of only eight wake surfers from around the world who qualified to compete in his division. Other competitors traveled from France, Russia, Switzerland and Ukraine, the release stated.
Stewart will be moving up and competing at the pro level for the 2020 competition season.