It didn’t take long for at least two city of Victoria residents to appreciate the city’s new online dashboard that provides a multitude of community information.
“It seems everything I need to know is there,” said Amber Brown, who recently moved to the community with her husband Dave. “I looked at the city’s website and hit this one tab and all of a sudden I had more information than I could handle. It was pretty cool.”
Dave agreed, saying: “They have it all out there; with plans and how they are doing in certain aspects of what they want to accomplish. I think I’ll be checking back a lot. I like to know what government goals are and how they are doing; well, at least how they think they are doing.”
The city recently made available Goal.Plan.ACT, a new dashboard hosted by mySidewalk software. The site provides data about the city’s priorities and vision.
In addition, it offers residents, businesses and others an opportunity to explore as much as they want into the city’s strategies and goals. It includes a self-assessment of the current status of those initiatives established by the City Council and staff.
City Manager Dana Hardie said better community engagement is a desired goal of the new dashboard.
“We want to help residents and the community get more involved and understand what’s happening in the city; how we’re prioritizing resources, dollars, and time spent,” she said. “We wanted something to pull them in rather than have them just look at the strategic plan.
“In Victoria, we’ve got a really engaged community for the most part, but we always want more people involved instead of just when there is an issue or concern,” she added. “This is a way to get people to follow along with what’s happening in the community.
“Depending on your level of interest, or what you are interested in, you can dive in and really get into the weeds,” Hardie said. “There are all different levels of detail and we try to make it as visually pleasing as possible.”
Information on the site will be updated quarterly.
Goal.Plan.ACT includes four strategic priorities: expand and enhance the local economy; adopt guiding principles; build infrastructure; and diversify housing. The narrative is accompanied by charts, graphs and other visual elements. A flag alerts the viewer as to whether the status of the priority is below, equal or above the target goal.
The community profile section provides a wealth of information about local population, demographics, housing and economic trends, which will assist residents, businesses and developers to better understand community trends and dynamics.
“If you really want to reach a certain demographic, we can get a report up really quickly with the information that’s on there,” Hardie said. “We will be using it as a public engagement tool, an accountability tool and an economic development tool.
“We are really excited about it. It’s like telling our story in a more visual way,” she said. “It’s not scrolling through layers and layers of PDFs in a website, but allowing users to be interactive and pull in their own set of data that they want.”
The city has a three-year contract for the software program, but can opt out after the first year, Hardie said.