The city of Victoria is seeking community members to fill vacancies on several of the city’s advisory boards and committees, according to Gwen Campbell, the city’s communications and human resources manager.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 21 for vacancies on the following advisory boards: planning, parks and recreation, and community aging resources & educational services.
Vacancies include: four on the community aging/education services board; six for parks and recreation, and two for the planning, parks and recreation committee, Campbell said.
All the terms begin on April 1, 2020.
Members are appointed to a term of two to three years, and boards meet monthly or semi-monthly. Interviews will be conducted on March 9 and March 23 during Victoria City Council meetings.
Campbell said “great communities like Victoria grow through careful planning and visioning,” adding that advisory board members will make “an impact in our community now and for future generations.”
To apply, visit www.ci.victoria.mn.us, contact Alyssa Swanson at aswanson@ci.victoria.mn.us, or call 952-443-4215.