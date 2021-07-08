Bill Affelt and his grandson James, 7, were very pleased after taking a brief tour around the new Wasserman Lake Preserve park.
“What’s not to like? It’s got a nice view of the lake; lots of amenities and it looks like it’s got some good trails in it,” said Affelt.
“I like the playground and it looks like a nice place for a picnic,” added James, who was most interested to see if there were any trails to the lake.
The new 10-acre park at 9175 Church Lake Blvd. (County Road 43) in Victoria was showcased during a June 28 ribbon-cutting event.
The park project, on the west side of Lake Wasserman, was initiated by the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District and city of Victoria to improve water quality and provide public access and recreation opportunities on the lake.
The project offers areas for public gatherings and activities, as well as prairie paths, a boardwalk and picnic shelter.
It also features artistic interpretive elements, such as a watershed walk and legacy oak fire ring to connect visitors to the preserve’s natural features and tell the story of the site’s history and restoration.
The project, which will have a total cost amount of about $3 million for the city, according to city officials, restored the site’s natural areas that feature a wetland, prairie, oak savannah, and an intermittent stream channel.
The ribbon cutting event marked the five-year, joint effort by the watershed district and city to improve the health of Wassermann Lake, popular for fishing and boating. Nutrient pollution within the lake has been reduced by a variety of interventions such as wetland restoration and alum treatments of the lake and nearby pond.
The preserve is within the Victoria city limits and will be maintained by the city.