For the first time since the city of Victoria purchased a 13.5-acre parcel west of downtown 15 years ago, there is a preliminary idea of what the overall mixed-use development might look like.
At least Phase 1. And that’s no certainty.
Preliminary plans for the initial phase of the Downtown West property was discussed at a recent joint session of the City Council and Planning Commission. It calls, largely, for construction of a 149-unit market rate apartment building.
The entire first phase consists of 6 acres of property — 4.8 acres that the city owns, and 1.2 acres which is privately owned. Of the 6-acre site, 2.4 acres would be used for the building site and 3.6 acres would be for public features, including a park, stormwater and roads, and parking.
Marty Doll, the city’s Community & Economic Development Director, said a survey that shows the exact land area of Downtown West Phase 1 is not complete, so those area calculations are approximations.
If developer Kraus-Anderson is not able to acquire the private land needed for the apartment complex proposed, “K-A would look to realign their project fully within the city-owned parcel,” Doll said.
Part of the proposal calls for the first floor space of a four-story structure to possibly begin as residential and be converted to commercial or live/work space as demand and market support such a conversion.
Council and commission members expressed cautious optimism for the project at the Oct. 11 workshop, voicing, in part, concerns about possible parking issues if businesses occupy the lower level.
“We’ve had other designs out there before, similar to this, but this is the first time we’ve had a developer attached to it,” said Mayor Deb McMillan. “This is the farthest we have been in the process.
“I sincerely hope this will be a catalyst to get the rest of this development moving,” she added after the session. “I’m watching all this with a great fascination.”
McMillan said city staff and the development company are “very interested in seeing what people’s ideas are; what might work for that development. It all gets very exciting when you start talking about these residential and business ideas at that site.”
McMillan urged anyone with suggestions to contact Doll at the city offices. More information about the project can be found on the city’s website.
The master plan for the Downtown West parcel calls for three phases with a total of 20,000 square feet of retail space, 300-plus units of residences in multifamily rental buildings and a number of owner-occupied townhomes, and public gathering space, according to Doll.