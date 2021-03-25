John “Jack” Looft thought it might be worthwhile to apply for a spot on the new Victoria Senior Advisory Committee because he has “plenty of experience and a lot to offer as a senior."
“I hadn’t thought much about it, but my daughter, who lives in Victoria, thought it might be something for an older senior person like me to do,” said Looft, 89. “I got to thinking about it and we become seniors at 55, so I am well on the way.”
“Many of us may live close to half our life as a senior, so there is a lot for us to look forward to and be aware of,” said Looft, who moved with his wife Patricia to Victoria about seven years ago from Rochester, Minn. “I want to help where I can. I think all of us on the committee feel that way.”
Looft, Susan Bill and David Clinefelter were recently appointed to three-year terms on the volunteer committee, while Nancy Swanson and Jan Jacobson were given two-year terms by the City Council. Martha Helgerson was named to a one-year term.
The senior committee concept, in part, replaces the former Victoria for a Lifetime Committee. That entire body abruptly resigned in mid-2017. Attempts to resurrect the group failed to garner applications or serious interest until recently.
“We have some questions to pose to the new advisory group and we’re very interested in their responses and ideas,” said Mayor Deb McMillan, referencing housing, activities and other concerns related to seniors.
“We want to give them a voice,” she added. “I think we have recruited some very valuable members to the committee and I look forward to listening to what they have to offer.”
The initial committee meeting is April 5, which is expected to largely be an orientation session.
Clinefelter, 70, a former career educator like Looft, has a family history of civic activity and involvement. His interest increased in getting more involved with the city of Victoria after participating in the local Citizen’s Academy.
“I learned a lot about the city and its staff, activities; and was blown away by the complexity of the city; the different skills, people and expertise it takes to make a community like Victoria successful,” he said.
“It’s interesting to see the issues you are involved with as a senior,” said Clinefelter, who moved to the community about six years ago. “You feel like an expert because you are one. I want to give back and hopefully get a chance to help the citizens of Victoria through programs and changes that come, based on the direction of the City Council.”
Swanson, 71, who’s lived more than three years in Victoria, said: “This particular committee seemed like a good civic fit because of my age, my neighbors and my professional management background."
“I believe most Victoria seniors are planning to make this community their forever home,” she added. “My hope for the committee is that we can tap into the wealth of wisdom and human resources in this community to provide opportunities, services and quality of life that benefit seniors and their families.”