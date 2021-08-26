They clean up parks, help at playgrounds, plant flowers and work with city officials on various boards and committees.
They may go relatively unnoticed, but they provide a number of services to the city of Victoria at no cost and are much appreciated.
They are Victoria Volunteers.
City officials are making a concerted effort to recruit, organize and acknowledge the many citizens who assist with programs and other efforts.
“The city has utilized volunteers for years and for many different projects and programs,” said Parks & Recreation Director Ann Mahnke. “This new effort is being made in order to try and be a more organized and centralized process.
“Prior to this effort, if people wanted to volunteer for something they would usually contact City Hall or a department,” she added. “Now, with a more centralized system in place that is on our city website, folks can sign up to volunteer and they can be paired up with a specific department or multiple departments that may be of interest to them.”
Mahnke mentioned volunteers with the T-ball and Coach-Pitch program, the Garden Club, and her department’s coordinated programming efforts with the Boy Scouts, Lions Club, Holy Family Catholic High School, ISD 112 and Southwest Christian High School.
Mahnke also credited local businesses for special events support, youth associations which donate money and time to improve fields, and homeowners associations and individuals for clearing weeds and buckthorn.
Volunteering may include adopting a park, rain garden or even a storm drain; being on a board or being a playground leader.
Jeanette June is a member of the Garden Club for several reasons.
“It’s kind of selfish on my part, but I live in a townhouse and I don’t have land for a garden, so this way I get to garden,” she said, followed by a laugh. “But I also feel like I’m giving back to the community, particularly because we are beautifying downtown by bringing some color there. It makes me feel more a part of the community.”
June said volunteering is an investment in the community and provides opportunities “to meet a lot of different people; and you get to find out what’s going on in the community.”
“We’ve been so lucky here in Victoria where people have offered their great experiences and services to benefit the community,” said Mayor Deb McMillan. “We could never do some of the programs we offer or accomplish some things in the city without those valuable volunteers. It creates a great sense of community, so we encourage people to participate.”
Information about the volunteer opportunities is available on the city’s website. All volunteers must complete a volunteer application. Once received, calls will be made to discuss the volunteer’s interests. Volunteer opportunities exist for individuals and groups, at different age levels, from a few hours to years of service.