For Richard “Dick” Chadwick, lending about a half acre of land as part of a food distribution program was an easy decision.
Chadwick is a member of the Carver County Resilience Team, a consortium of agencies and individuals who work together to assist those in need. When he learned His House Foundation’s Abundance Food program was looking for a garden to grow produce, he was in.
“They asked during a meeting if anyone knew of land available to have a garden to grow vegetables as part of their food program, and I just said I did,” said Chadwick, who has a long history of community service, including with the Chanhassen Lions Club.
“I told them they could use some land in the lower section of what I have, as long as they provided the volunteers to take care of it,” he added. “It’s a great idea and it’s been fun to watch how it’s developing.”
Chadwick, 88, used a tractor and attachment to till up eight plots, each about 50- by 20-feet in size, on his property off Lyman Boulevard. He’s also supplied water, tools and other items to assist in the project.
“He’s been amazing,” said Vanessa Nordstrom, director of operations for HHF/Abundance. “It’s a new venture for us, so we are certainly very appreciative of his and the Lions Club help with this.”
HHF Abundance captures about 14,000 pounds of food a month and provides it to those in need in Carver, Scott and portions of Hennepin counties, she said.
“This summer, we were given the opportunity by Dick and the Lions Club to have a permaculture community garden, with hopes of eventually increasing our food capacity with fresh produce for distribution,” Nordstrom said. “We have very high hopes, but we do need help.”
The most urgent need is volunteers.
“We really want to get the word out to organizations, families, basically anyone who is interested to help us,” Nordstrom said. “I think people will find it quite interesting how we are doing this garden. It’s a little different than most are used to.”
Vegetable and companion flower plants are integrated to assist in the growth process, meaning, in part, that there is less weeding and other traditional monoculture gardening methods. In this case, there are also bee hives nearby to assist with pollination.
One of the first large groups to assist at the garden was a “Senior Serve” team from Minnetonka High School, which had more than 20 graduating seniors participate.
“The kids just loved it; loved so many aspects of it,” said Sarah Johnson, community service specialist for Minnetonka public schools. “They accomplished so much in a few hours; so much that they can take with them.”
Students sowed seeds, created pathways in the plots, made signage for various vegetables and even turned used wooden pallets into a makeshift compost bin.
“We’ve had a working relationship with His House Foundation for many years and we wanted to support them, including with this new initiative,” Johnson said. “The kids loved being together, working outside and doing things for others.”
Johnson said she expects some of those students to continue to help at the garden over the summer to see how their endeavor pays off with harvesting and producing food for others.
“This project allows them to actually see something grow and eventually provide food for others who are in need,” she said. “That’s pretty rewarding for everyone involved.”