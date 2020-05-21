Beginning Friday, May 22 the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen will allow walking on designated areas of its grounds, with a reservation.
All members and visitors must pre-register visits with an online reservation at z.umn.edu/ArbTickets; no on-site transactions will be allowed, according to the May 21 announcement.
Reopening details:
- Members and children (15-and-under) are free, but an online reservation for every person must be made (non-members will be charged $15/ticket).
- Bring your email receipt, featuring ticket barcode, or have it available for scan on a phone, for contact-less entry to the Arboretum.
- Hours of operation: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Last online reservation will be 2:30 p.m.) Monday-Sunday.
- Public parking is available in the Visitor Center (Main) parking lots only. (Short-term parking available for restroom access only at the Prairie Garden and Sensory Garden.)
Designated walking paths will be marked on the grounds. The Arboretum asks visitors to remain on the designated paths and remember to respect social distancing guidelines (including at the Tulips Garden). All visitors are encouraged to wear masks, but they are not required to do so.
Walking access will include four designated one-way paths, including:
- Three Mile walk: one direction beginning at Wildflower Garden by main buildings.
- Main garden paths: close to Visitor Center, including an Extended Main Garden Path option (These are wheelchair accessible).
- Dayton Wildflower Garden path: shorter loop option to Three Mile Walk.
- Lilac loop: up asphalt walk, down the lawn from the top.
A newly updated Arboretum map can be found at z.umn.edu/arbmap.
Three Mile Drive continues to be vehicles-only; cars will be required to keep moving to allow for smooth traffic flow.
- Drivers can pull over and park in Visitor Center (Main) parking lots and exit their vehicles to access designated walking paths.
- Vehicle-access to Three Mile Drive remains free to Members, but $15 per person in each vehicle for non-members.
Restroom amenities available include the Sensory Garden, Prairie Garden and Picnic Shelter B. There will be no other building access,