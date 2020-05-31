WeCAB recently received a grant from the Otto Bremer Trust (OBT).
WeCAB, a nonprofit organization with chapters in the Westonka and Carver County communities, provides supplemental transportation to those who are without.
WeCAB is a 2020 recipient of a $10,000 grant through OBT’s Social Return program, according to a press release.
“WeCAB is honored that the Otto Bremer Trust has recognized our organization and work to provide safe, affordable, and flexible supplemental transportation by awarding this grant,” stated Katie Boller Gosewisch, WeCAB executive director.
Founded and based in St. Paul, OBT is one of the nation’s largest charitable trusts. More info at www.ottobremer.org.
More info about WeCAB at www.wecab.org.