Curbside service
Buy Now

WeCab volunteer driver James Herd assists a passenger

 File photo

WeCAB recently announced that transportation services, on a limited basis, will resume beginning June 1.

“In keeping with the transition from the governor’s stay at home order to the Stay Safe guidelines, the WeCAB Board of Directors has determined that beginning June 1, WeCAB will resume providing transportation services on a limited basis to medical appointments, grocery stores and food shelves,” stated a press release.

Registered WeCAB riders may begin requesting rides on June 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays.

Visit www.wecab.org or call 1-844-743-3932 if interested in becoming a volunteer dispatcher, driver or to become a registered WeCAB rider.

WeCAB is a nonprofit organization with chapters in the Westonka and Carver County communities.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you