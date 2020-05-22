WeCAB recently announced that transportation services, on a limited basis, will resume beginning June 1.
“In keeping with the transition from the governor’s stay at home order to the Stay Safe guidelines, the WeCAB Board of Directors has determined that beginning June 1, WeCAB will resume providing transportation services on a limited basis to medical appointments, grocery stores and food shelves,” stated a press release.
Registered WeCAB riders may begin requesting rides on June 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays.
Visit www.wecab.org or call 1-844-743-3932 if interested in becoming a volunteer dispatcher, driver or to become a registered WeCAB rider.
WeCAB is a nonprofit organization with chapters in the Westonka and Carver County communities.