The holidays may look different this year, but happy memories can be shared with no distancing required. During this time, we asked community members to share their favorite gift. Here’s what they said:
Chanhassen Mayor Elise Ryan:
“The week around Christmas is always a special time of year for our family. There is so much to celebrate ... One of the very best gifts was the birth of our oldest daughter, Molly, who was born on the 26th. Knowing she was ready to enter the world on Christmas Day, she was born early on the 26th. Truly a blessing and one of the best gifts ever received!”
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Artistic Director/Co-owner Michael Brindisi:
“As a 9 year old, I wanted only two big gifts: an American Flyer sled and a stand-up toy replica, working pinball machine. (My parents) told me for weeks I needed to pick one. I asked for the pinball machine, and on Christmas morning I came down the stairs and saw many smaller gifts and in the foreground there it was the pinball machine ... AND the American Flyer Sled. That was my mom and dad.”
Chanhassen Red Birds President Terre Kemble:
“For anyone that knows me, they know I love kids. I’ve been given the gift of getting to know so many of your children and watch them grow up ... But, last Christmas I was given the most precious gift of all! A grandchild. Charlie is now one and has started to walk! He is the most precious little boy and melts my heart every time I see him ... He is the gift that cannot be topped. But three state championships is also a great gift!”
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Director Peter Moe:
“My favorite gift was a All Weather Bird Feeder that I keep filled year around. In succeeding years my children give me sunflower and safflower seed and it is uplifting to see the bright red cardinals on a winter day. My wife and I participated in the annual Excelsior Backyard Bird Count on Dec. 19 and having a great feeder brings in more birds.”
District 112 Director of Communications Celi Haga:
“I’m a big comic book nerd, and in particular a fan of Matt Fraction’s Hawkeye run. My husband Matt taught himself how to cross-stitch by watching YouTube videos and worked on recreating one of my favorite panels every night for weeks after I’d gone to bed. You can imagine my surprise and delight when I opened it on Christmas morning. Truly priceless, and it has a spot of honor in our bedroom.”
Chanhassen Historical Society President Paula Atkins:
“I was fortunate to grow up in Chanhassen in the 1960s, and Christmas time was the icing on the cake of our childhood lives. If I had to pick one, I would have to say it was my first pair of beautiful, white ice skates, and a close second would be the 1963 Barbie Dreamhouse. I know that the anticipation of Christmas morning was better than any gift that would be under the tree. I vividly remember going to sleep, listening for sleigh bells.”