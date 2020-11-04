Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark in Chanhassen or Victoria. The following week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Email your guess to editor@chanvillager.com. Or post your guess on the Chanhassen Villager Facebook page.
popular
Where the heck is it?
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Election 2020: See the results
- Julia Coleman gains most votes in District 47 election
- Kelly Morrison gains most votes in District 33B race, per unofficial results
- David Osmek gains most votes in District 33 election
- Lucy Rehm and Haley Schubert lead Chanhassen City Council race
- Gayle Degler re-elected as District 1 Carver County Commissioner
- Carver County receives $2.5 million in state funding for Lake Waconia waterfront pavilion
- Derek Gunderson and Chad Roberts win Victoria City Council seats, per unofficial results
- Deb McMillan is Victoria's next mayor
- Election Day 2020 information for Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria residents