Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark in Chanhassen or Victoria. The following week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Email your guess to editor@chanvillager.com. Or post your guess on the Chanhassen Villager Facebook page. This week’s quiz photo is courtesy of Bob and Jan Lokhorst.
popular
Where the heck is it?
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Chanhassen teenager killed in jet ski crash
- Hwy. 212 construction funded from Cologne to NYA
- Hwy. 212 construction funded from Cologne to NYA
- Carver County Sheriff's report: Inattentive driving, theft
- Carver County Sheriff's report: Inattentive driving, theft
- Referendum is headed to the voters
- Chanhassen Fourth of July contest winners named