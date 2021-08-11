Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark in Chanhassen or Victoria. The following week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Email your guess to editor@chanvillager.com. Or post your guess on the Chanhassen Villager Facebook page.
Where the heck is it?
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
