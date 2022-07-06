Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify it. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to lchristianson@swpub.com.
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- New brewery plans to come to Chanhassen this fall
- Chanhassen amps up for Fourth of July festivities
- Area golfers compete in Minnesota-Wisconsin Cup
- Movie shoot, performers draw a crowd to downtown Jordan
- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa opens new location in Chanhassen
- Andrew Martinson named Chaska boys basketball coach