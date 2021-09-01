Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark in Chanhassen or Victoria. The following week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Email your guess to editor@chanvillager.com. Or post your guess on the Chanhassen Villager Facebook page.
popular
Where the heck is it?
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Chanhassen Rotary gears up for Labor Day car show and parade
- Letter: All hail the rusty patched bumble bee queen!
- Carver County, Chaska police moving to encrypted radios, county adding body cams
- Princess Kay finalist Emily Leonard, representing Carver County, is immortalized in butter
- Purple martins don't nest in the wild
- Where the heck it was
- 4-Hers return to the Minnesota State Fair
- Commentary: What you see and focus on is what you become!
- With hot and dry weather, Minnesota wine experts anticipate a vintage year