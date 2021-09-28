Chanhassen Brewing Company

Chanhassen Brewing Company, 951 W. 78th St., Chanhassen.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was Chanhassen Brewing Company.

Those who answered correctly include Steve and Sarah Dale, Jodi and Nigel Sonju, Jeff Kim and Chevis Peso.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events