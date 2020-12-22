The correct answer to last week’s quiz was graffiti under the Audubon Road bridge, crossing railroad tracks.
Where the heck it was
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Skating season begins, for pleasure or play
- Carver County vaccine distribution begins for healthcare workers at Ridgeview
- Carver County vaccine distribution begins for healthcare workers at Ridgeview
- Owner of Tequila Butcher talks about his new Chanhassen 'ghost kitchen' The Cluckery
- Chanhassen basketball coaches use Zoom to keep connected
- Total togetherness amid 'total loss': Carver couple grateful after house fire
- Bongards donates over 18,000 pounds of cheese
- Gun permit requests, ammo prices remain high
- Outdoors: How the muskrat got its name
- Southwest News Media's 2020 holiday recipe guide