Stone Creek Drive
Buy Now

Intersection of Coulter Boulevard and Stone Creek Drive, Chanhassen.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was Stone Creek Drive, as it heads south from Coulter Boulevard.

Those who answered correctly include: Jeff Sebenaler, Liz Kozub, Scott and Sophia Jesse, and Beckie and Frank Laengle.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events