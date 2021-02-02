Bandimere Park retaining wall
Buy Now

Bandimere Park retaining wall, along Great Plains Boulevard.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the retaining wall next to Bandimere Park, along Great Plains Boulevard.

Those who answered correctly include George Beniek, and Jesse and Nigel Sonju.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events