Chanhassen High School stadium
Buy Now

Chanhassen High School stadium, 2200 Lyman Blvd. Chanhassen.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the Storm logo sign on the Chanhassen High School stadium ticket booth.

Those who answered correctly include: Beckie and Frank Laengle and Jodi and Nigel Sonju.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you