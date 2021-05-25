Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A, 445 W. 79th St., Chanhassen.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was Chick-fil-A, at 445 W. 79th St., Chanhassen.

Lots of sharp-eyed readers, with correct guesses from: Beckie and Frank Laengle, Paulette and Dale Tomaschko, Gene Setterstrom, Dave Harrington, Carol Woytych, Renee Brownlee, Jodi and Nigel Sonju, Denny Scheppmann, Mike Klein, Jeff Sebenaler, Liz Kozub, Sharon Gatto, Mark Hagen, Cathy Larson, Bob and Jan Lokhorst, Jody Collis King and Meredith King, Dorothy Downing, George and Susan Borchardt, George Beniek and Scott Jesse.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

