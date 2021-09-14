The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the Chanhassen centennial time capsule, located next to the Milwaukee Road depot, to be opened in 2046.
Where the heck it was
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
