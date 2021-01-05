The correct answer to last week’s quiz was MedSource Labs in Chanhassen. Those who answered correctly include Brenda Darkow, and Frank and Beckie Laengle (who were also accidentally omitted from last week's list of correct guessers).
Where the heck it was
Tags
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Excelsior woman dies in crash on Highway 7
- Five finalists announced for Chanhassen city manager position
- Outdoors: Owls are not the smartest bird in the tree, but well-adapted
- Where the heck it was
- Sports are up and running again
- Commentary: We received many gifts in 2020
- Commentary: Avoiding emotional burnout this winter