The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the Chanhassen Service Center. As Jack Atkins noted: "Anyone who doesn't recognize this week's photo probably has expired tabs!" Those who answered correctly include: Scott Jesse, Barry Calhoon, Paulette and Dale Tomaschko, Steve and Sarah Dale, Steve Mestitz, Donald Wildman, Rob Brancel, Jack Atkins, Bruce Olson, Denny Scheppmann, Rick Echternacht, George Beniek, Bob and Jan Lokhorst, and Jodi and Nigel Sonju.
Where the heck it was
Tags
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
