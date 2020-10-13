Lift Station No. 24
Chanhassen Lift Station 24, Audubon Road and Lyman Boulevard.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The correct answer to last week’s quiz was the No. 24 Lift Station in Chanhassen, off of Lyman Boulevard.

Frank and Beckie Laengle guessed correctly.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

