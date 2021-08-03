Sonja Peterson

"Running Hot," by Sonja Peterson, on display at the Arboretum.

The "Nature: Wild and Wonderful" exhibit at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum features four artists — Jackson Dainty, David Lefkowitz, Eleanor McGough and Sonja Peterson

"Each work contains a larger narrative that entices the viewer to move in closer and discover deeper intentions," states a press release.

The exhibit is at the Ready Gallery inside the Arboretum Visitor Center, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chanhassen.

Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, through Sept. 6

Free after gate admission. Guests must pre-register at arb.umn.edu/art-galleries/reedy-gallery.

