The "Nature: Wild and Wonderful" exhibit at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum features four artists — Jackson Dainty, David Lefkowitz, Eleanor McGough and Sonja Peterson
"Each work contains a larger narrative that entices the viewer to move in closer and discover deeper intentions," states a press release.
The exhibit is at the Ready Gallery inside the Arboretum Visitor Center, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chanhassen.
Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, through Sept. 6
Free after gate admission. Guests must pre-register at arb.umn.edu/art-galleries/reedy-gallery.