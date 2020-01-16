A winter storm warning is in effect from noon Friday to 6 p.m Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall of 5-9 inches through central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin is expected late Friday morning into Friday evening. The snow will be followed by strong wind and blowing snow on Saturday, with blizzard conditions possible, according to NWS.
If the forecasted winds of 40-45 mph remain on track, an upgrade to a blizzard warning is likely for Saturday across western and southern Minnesota, the NWS stated.
Falling temperatures will lead to icy roads.