The Carver County WorkForce Center celebrated its rebranding as an official CareerForce site with an open house, ribbon-cutting ceremony and other related activities.
The change is part of a major transition for Minnesota’s entire workforce system, bringing multiple partners under a single, unified, CareerForce brand, according to a Carver County press release.
“This new effort will support our residents through increasing efficiency, improving communication and enhancing collaboration between staff and partners to serve customers better,” stated County Board Chair Randy Maluchnik, at the opening.
Maluchnik noted in the past calendar year the center served more than 9,000 customers seeking employment. The eight staff members served 206 dislocated workers, 246 public assistance families, 27 adult and 27 youth designated as Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act recipients. The staff also provided 52 workshops on various employment topics like resumes, interviewing skills, and social networking for employment.
CareerForce is led by a collaborative partnership between the Minnesota Association of Workforce Boards (MAWB), the Governor’s Workforce Development Board (GWDB) and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
Hamse Warfa, DEED Deputy Commissioner, singled out equity and accessibility as key areas of focus for CareerForce, especially for newer populations in the state. “Equity is at the center of everything CareerForce does and we strive to meet customers where they are to serve them best. That’s why having this location here in Carver County, the fastest growing county in Minnesota, is so vital,” he stated, in the release. Warfa also spoke about the rising needs of employers and aligning CareerForce efforts with those needs to make the state’s economy robust.
More info at CareerForceMN.com or www.facebook.com/CareerForceinChaska.