Students and staff members at World Learner School in Chaska celebrated Montessori Education Week, Feb. 21-28.
World Learner School joined more than 5,000 Montessori schools across the U.S. and around the world, including over 200 sponsored by public school districts.
World Learner School is a public Montessori school that implements the child-centered, individualized approach developed almost 114 years ago by Dr. Maria Montessori, the first woman physician in Italy, according to a press release.
"The Montessori system of learning may be one of the best-kept secrets in education," stated school Director Deana Siekmann. "We believe all parents should know about this education option and take the opportunity to learn more about our school.” We invite those who are interested to call the school to obtain more information.
The school, founded in 1995, is located at 112050 Hundertmark Road in Chaska and serves 220 students in grades 1-8.