Steve Anderson was just stopping in at Floyd’s Bar & Grill in Victoria for a drink before heading home to Waconia.
“I got here and there were all these Christmas packages and outfits, raffles and games,” he said, motioning to a table full of wrapped gifts and another table of gift baskets. “It was perfect.”
Anderson went out to his truck, brought back in some plastic bags filled with Christmas gifts and took them to a table to have them gift-wrapped for a donation.
“Boy, did I fall into this,” he said with a laugh. “I can’t wrap to save my life, so this worked out so well. I’ll be back next year; that’s for sure!”
The annual ‘Wrappy Hour’ event “raises money for several Carver County food shelves (primarily the Waconia food shelf) by wrapping presents for patrons in exchange for a donation to the food shelf,” said Laura O’Neill, owner of Cornerstone Insurance in Victoria.
The event, in its sixth year, has raised $4,000 or more in each of its previous years. This year, more than $9,000 in cash donations was raised, O’Neill said, adding that four businesses each pledged $1,000 to the effort. Also, several bins of food, hygiene products and pet items were collected.
Cornerstone, along with Parlour Salon & Spa of Victoria and Floyd’s, combined efforts to spearhead the event on Thursday, Dec. 16.
“Every dollar raised amounts to $9 for the food shelf,” said Beth Kinard, owner of Parlour Salon. “It started by just trying to help out the community; those who need a little extra. It’s so great to see so many people wanting to help.”
Katie Jensen, owner of Floyd’s, said it was nice to have the event back after not having it last year because of COVID issues.
“We wanted to bring it back bigger and better this year, and I think we did that,” she said. “It’s something that we can do. Everybody is hurting. It means the world to me to give back. I love doing this.”