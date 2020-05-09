There’s not much Samuel “Sammy” Nilva hasn’t seen or experienced over his century-plus years.
So, when he was hit with a confirmed case of COVID-19, he, as he has done many times before, took it in stride.
“He’s a fighter. He has gotten through this because he is a strong person,” said daughter Barbara Nevin, a Chanhassen resident and community volunteer. “I think his doctors believe his positive outlook has kept him around as long as it has.”
Nilva, who recently turned 101, returned to Roitenberg Family Assisted Living Residence in St. Louis Park after about a weeklong stay at the Minneapolis Veterans Medical Center.
“We got a call when he tested positive for it, and, well, what do you think when your dad has tested positive and he’s going to be 101 in a few days? It was so hard for me,” Nevin said. “At first I was quite afraid that I wouldn’t have my dad much longer, but then you don’t get to be 101 without leading a good, healthy life.”
Nilva’s symptoms “were pretty much minor all along,” Nevin said. “The doctor made the decision to hospitalize him to make sure this wouldn’t go into pneumonia.”
The symptoms included low oxygen and “a bit of a fever,” Nevin said, adding that he didn’t require extensive care and could return to the assisted living facility. “They threw him a great birthday party.”
Winning battles is nothing new for Nilva, who was born in St. Paul in 1919 during the height of the Spanish flu epidemic. He made it through World War II, the polio epidemic and had brain surgery last year to relieve swelling.
“He always says we need to be strong because this will pass,” Nevin said. “He truly believes that; that people shouldn’t always look at the bad side of things. He believes that if any country can find a cure for this, it will be us. He has an enormous amount of faith in this country and what we can do.”
Nilva joined the Navy but was discharged because for medical reasons. He served stateside in WWII in Washington, D.C. in the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division. Nilva, a Shriner and Mason, was state commander of the Jewish War Veterans in 1971.
His brother, Jake Henry Nilva, was a member of the regarded Black Cat squadron. He was shot down in 1944, captured and executed. Samuel Nilva, who had other relatives in the military, put flags at veterans’ gravesites into his mid-90s.
Nilva, who from the 1950s into the 1980s operated the St. Louis Park-based National Amusement Co., was extremely active in community and civic affairs.
“Dad spent his life being active in veterans’ causes, in part because he lost a brother in the war,” Nevin said. “Dad lived four years not knowing what happened to his brother.”
“He’s been through a lot; that’s for sure,” Nevin said.
Nilva, who routinely attended Memorial Day events in Chanhassen, received a rousing send-off by his caregivers when he left the VA medical center. Nevin is certain he made a positive impression.
“He’s an entertainer,” she said, noting that Nilva routinely sang with his wife Harriet, an opera singer and pianist. “He likes to sing and make people smile. That’s just who he is.”
Medical center staff sang “happy birthday” to Nilva on his special day, with family members joining in via video chat before he was discharged.
Breena Eam, a registered nurse at the veterans hospital, wrote in a Facebook post: “It’s days like today that keep our spirits up because it’s so nice to hear that there are people out there who are getting better and able to recover at home.”
For now, Nevin, her sister Alexis Diker of Edina, and brother Jay Nilva of Inver Grove Heights, will have to wait to physically visit their father.
“You can’t frighten my dad too much about anything,” Nevin said. “It helps to have that kind of attitude now.”