A new friend? How about me, Yetta, a lovely mostly black female born May 2018. I occasionally chatter to tell you about my needs. I'm cautiously friendly with strangers, but if I know you I'm very friendly and start purring as soon as you pet or brush me. I'll ankle-rub, follow you around, and if you sit on the floor, I'll come over and head-butt. If you ignore me, I'll try to get your attention. I am a periodic talker. I will jump into your lap and stay for a while or sit right next to you. I tolerate being picked up. I play with interactive toys and like window watching. I'm a tad on the dominant side with other cats, have met and like rabbits and gentle large dogs, and will hide from active and noisy kids. I'm looking for a home that will give me time to blossom in my new surroundings. Siblings available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, microchipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees are $135 adults, $165 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.