The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Piersons Lake, near Victoria in Carver County.
After one juvenile zebra mussel was found near the Piersons Lake public access, the DNR and Carver County staff conducted snorkel and scuba searches. During the search, no additional zebra mussels were found, but a water sample revealed 260 zebra mussel larvae, called veligers, according to a DNR press release.
The large number of veligers in the sample indicates that in-lake reproduction is likely occurring. Additional searches will be conducted this fall.
Lake residents are asked to look for zebra mussels on docks and boat lifts when removing equipment.
More information at mndnr.gov/ais.