Lydia Christianson started as Southwest News Media's new digital reporter on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Christianson's duties will include writing stories geared for online consumption that serve Southwest News Media's wide readership area across three counties: Scott, Carver and parts of Hennepin. Christianson will work for all eight papers published by the news organization, including the Chanhassen Villager, Chaska Herald, Eden Prairie News, Jordan Independent, Lakeshore Weekly News, Prior Lake American, Savage Pacer and Shakopee Valley News.
Here's a little bit more about this Minnesota native:
1. Tell us a little bit about yourself and your journalism background.
My name is Lydia Christianson and I am the new digital reporter at Southwest News Media. I studied journalism at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Go Gophers! I have experience in hard news, magazine writing and podcasting. I’m particularly interested in writing for the web and enhancing my work with video and photography.
2. Why did you become interested in working at Southwest News Media?
I love the close community feel of Southwest News Media. Even though its coverage area is large, spanning over three counties, it still has a small paper feel with a lot of heart.
3. What are you looking forward to most about being the new digital reporter, covering Southwest News Media's large footprint, across three counties?
I am most looking forward to getting to know these communities on a personal level. As the digital reporter, I am excited to cover the area in new and engaging ways with the addition of video and photography.
4. What do you like to do when you're not covering the news?
When I’m not covering the news you can find me reading in my favorite coffee shop or catching up with the podcasts I subscribe to. I also love playing tennis and doing yoga.
5. What's your favorite project you've worked on in your journalism career?
One of my favorite projects I’ve worked on was a piece about sobriety in college. Party culture is often associated with the college experience, but that doesn’t have to be the case. It was rewarding to write about the perspective of students who either needed to or chose to be sober.
6. What's something about you that others might not know?
Most people don’t know or are surprised to learn that I speak Swedish. Especially because I have no Swedish heritage.
To get in touch with Lydia Christianson or to submit a story idea for consideration, send her an email at lchristianson@swpub.com.