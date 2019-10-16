Maple Corner, a new facility in the Chanhassen Senior Center at City Hall, celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 10.
The Maple Corner is a remodeled room that will cater to memory care seniors and their caregivers, with programming and support activities, and provide a relaxing and comforting respite space.
More than 100 seniors, community members and city staff gathered to see the new room. The open house also hosted a number of local organizations that provide services to seniors, enabling them to provide information and brochures to the visitors.
The Maple Corner will host its first program from 10-11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, with Dementia Friends training at the Senior Center. It is free to the public and people can attend and learn more about memory loss, specifically Alzheimer’s.
For more information, contact Mary Blazanin, Senior Center coordinator at 952-227-1124 or 952-227-1124.