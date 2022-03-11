Rew de Beauheart combines passion for his heritage with an interest in healthy eating.
He is “The Viking Farmer,” living in Chaska, where he grows produce that he sells to community members through Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares. He started his business about three years ago.
De Beauheart decided to model his produce on archaeological research of what people grew during the Viking age. He offers produce through his CSA that people would have eaten during that time.
He has always been interested in growing and selling vegetables, he said, adding he’s been doing it since he was around 8 years old. Over the last few years, “I’ve kind of admitted to myself that that’s who I am,” de Beauheart said, with a laugh.
De Beauheart’s grandparents immigrated to the United States from Sweden and were also farmers. He belongs to a number of Viking-themed groups, exploring archaeology and staging re-enactments.
Some of the produce de Beauheart offers through his CSA subscriptions includes beans, peas, kale, tomatoes, potatoes and carrots. At the end of the growing season he will sell garlic, hemp, hops and pumpkins. De Beauheart also started selling microgreens such as beet, collard, broccoli, flax and mustard. The microgreens are also sold through a subscription.
Not only does de Beauheart grow his own food, he also forages. There are many native foods in this area that are delicious and have great health benefits, he said. In the spring, he forages greens and forest mushrooms. In the middle of summer, there isn’t much to forage, but mushrooms start popping up again in the fall.
“The non-cultivated things are not really a product that any other farmer CSA is really willing or able to offer,” de Beauheart said. “I think it’s a nice touch for people.”
For de Beauheart, who eats mostly a plant-based diet, food is medicine. He cares deeply about health and nutrition. Buying produce locally is a way for people to limit their use of grocery stores and eat better.
What’s so great about eating local produce? If one were to eat green beans from a grocery store, and then from his farm, it would be a whole different food, de Beauheart said, adding it tastes much better. Purchasing through a CSA is also a great way to connect in a human way with your farmer, he added.
One of the things that de Beauheart enjoys most about his work is that his children are learning how food works, what things are healthy and how eating it makes them feel. When his daughter goes out to pick a tomato for breakfast or his son chooses to snack on some broccoli, it all feels worth it.
“That’s a that’s a huge victory for me,” de Beauheart said.
De Beauheart sticks to the basics. He doesn’t use pesticides, machinery or anything synthetic. He uses his own animals, such as quails, rabbits, ducks and chickens to fertilize crops. He likes to work with his hands and only uses hand tools, in an effort to be historically accurate.
“There’s a way to do it and a better way to do it for both like our own health and also the health of our … world where we live,” de Beauheart said.
This time of year is about sales for CSA farmers. De Beauheart is currently contacting old subscribers and planning out his crops for this year’s growing season. He is also looking at different land to relocate. Once his customers pay for their subscriptions, he is able to go out and buy seed and needed supplies to prepare the fields.
De Beauheart offers three subscription sizes. Small is enough for one person for a week and costs $200 a season, or $11 a week. Medium is enough for a couple or small family for a week and costs $350 a season or $19 a week. Large is enough for a large family for a week and costs $650 a season or $36 a week.
People interested in a Viking Farmer CSA subscription typically sign up through May, however, de Beauheart said he is flexible, so people may be able to join late.
To purchase a subscription or learn more, visit thevikingfarmer.com.