Judy Erdahl
Judy Erdahl relaxed with friends on a recent afternoon at home.

 File photo by Unsie Zuege

Judy Erdahl of Minnetonka has died of metastatic breast cancer. Erdahl's family announced her death on Facebook Wednesday. 

The post read:

"Judy passed away 1:30 a.m. 8/22/19 with Steve and Luke holding her hands. Celebration of Life will be held at Lafayette Club on Tuesday 8/27 at 1 p.m. Obituary to follow. She will be terribly missed by her friends, family, and community. In lieu of flowers, cards, and gifts Judy requested donations to the Team Judy Fund for Metastatic Breast Cancer and/or NCLittleHouse Hospice in Edina, MN."

The newspaper profiled Erdahl in July.

Erdahl was the former director of the Minnetonka School District ECFE, and a former chair and member of the Minnetonka School Board.  

In 2006, Erdahl was diagnosed with breast cancer. Five years later, she learned it had developed into Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Since then she became an MBC advocate for awareness and a fundraiser for MBC research. She and her Team Judy support group have raised $170,000 for MBC research. 

Team Judy
Team Judy has been with Judy Erdahl from the start, and its annual Wine Night fundraisers have contributed to significant MBR research at the Masonic Cancer Center-University of Minnesota. Clockwise from bottom left, Judy Erdahl, Becky Thompson, Kate Bryant, Maureen Kvam, Carole Hallin and Cathy Maes. Not pictured are: Sue Craig, Marissa Frankenfield, Sharon Murphy Garber, Joan Glennon, Rebecca Hallin, Erica Jenson, Mary Kuhn, Pam Langseth, Laurie Lokar, Tammy Magney, Marcia Mayo, Karen Morgan, Peggy Stefan and Leslie Neslage.

She also co-founded the Midwest Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference to provide those with MBC, their families and caregivers with information, support and networking opportunities. The third annual conference is Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Bloomington Sheraton Hotel.

Her activism brought her recognition from the Lombardi Cancer Foundation in 2018, part of the Twin Cities Super Bowl week. Erdahl received her Vince Lombardi Trophy at its  lunch program in the St. Paul Hotel.

Judy Erdahl speaks

Judy Erdahl spoke to those gathered for the Lombardi Foundation’s Leaders for a Cure program at the Saint Paul Hotel on Feb. 1, 2018.

Erdahl spoke at the lunch, pointing out that, according to the American Cancer Society, 609,000 people — enough to fill U.S. Bank Stadium — will die of cancer every five weeks. There was dead silence in the room.

"I try to give people a real visual … that's why research dollars are so incredibly important. I've survived longer because of new drugs, new treatments; I've lived with it for seven years in March," Erdahl told the audience in January 2018. "I've almost doubled the average MBC life expectancy. I have chemo every Monday, and just shaved my head for the fourth time. I just keep on going."

