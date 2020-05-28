All Metro Transit bus and light rail services will be suspended starting at 4 p.m. Thursday due to concern for the safety of riders and employees, according to a news releae from Scott County. All light rail service was suspended earlier in the day Thursday.
The move comes after two days of unrest following the death of George Floyd after he was pinned at the neck by a police officer in Minneapolis.
The Blue Line airport shuttle and afternoon Northstar trips will continue to operate, the release said. Metro Transit will post updates on its website, metrotransit.org.
Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will also suspend express transit services at 4 p.m. Thursday. All MVTA bus routes leaving downtown Minneapolis will not operate after 4 p.m. due to potential protest activity, the transportation service said. Blue and Green Line trains were also not in operation Thursday afternoon. Travelers in need of additional transportation options, including those who may be stranded in their current location, should contact MVTA directly at 952-882-7500.